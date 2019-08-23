Save big on a Dyson Ball vacuum at Amazon, cert. refurb $175 (Orig. $400)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Dyson Ball Multi-Floor 2 Upright Vacuum for $174.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. It originally sold for $400 but now is listed around $300 in new condition these days. With “unrivaled Dyson suction” and a sleek design, this popular vacuum can help take your cleaning routine to a whole new level. The ball design makes it easy to quickly turn when maneuvering around tight corners. Includes various wand attachments for cleaning tall spaces, under couches and more. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Prefer to automate your cleaning? Amazon has the Tesvor Robo Vac for a few dollars less. It includes smartphone control, and completely automatic cleaning system, and up to 100 minutes of run-time on a full charge. Ideal for checking out robotic vacuums and their features for the first time without breaking the bank.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum features:

The Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 has unrivaled Dyson Suction*, and is light to maneuver. A slimmer design allows the Multi Floor 2 to turn on a dime, steering easily into difficult spaces. It’s ideal for homes with hardwood, tile, and carpets. The Multi Floor 2 has an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between all floor types – sealing in suction for a powerful clean across your entire home. Its wand and hose release in one smooth action to make it easier to clean up high and under furniture. With hygienic bin emptying, there’s no need to get your hands dirty – just push the button to release the dirt. Whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures that allergens and bacteria are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home. Dyson free 5 year warranty covers parts and labor, plus free shipping there and back.

