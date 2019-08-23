Garmin’s Speak Plus is a dash camera, GPS, and Alexa in one: $130 (Reg. $180)

- Aug. 23rd 2019 2:23 pm ET

$180 $130
Amazon is offering the Garmin Speak Plus Dash Camera for $129.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. This is down nearly 30% from its regular rate of $180 and is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. For comparison, we have seen it drop to $120 once in the past. This dash camera does more than just record the road ahead. It’s also got a built-in OLED display that faces you, giving you turn-by-turn navigation to your next destination. Plus, it offers Alexa’s voice services built-in, giving you the ability to navigate without touching a phone or GPS. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re able to ditch the built-in dash camera, the Garmin Speak does everything its big brother does except for record your drive at $50 shipped. It’s a great option for those looking to get turn-by-turn directions without the need for a GPS.

Garmin Speak Plus features:

Garmin Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa is what you love about Amazon Alexa, now in your vehicle. Use voice control for hands-free access to music, news, navigation and more. Plus, a built-in dash cam gives you forward collision and lane departure warnings.

The small, interactive Garmin Speak Plus device works with the audio system in your vehicle, providing high-quality sound through your existing car stereo speakers. It also leverages the growing list of Amazon Alexa Skills to bring you a full range of voice-activated audio infotainment, smart home automation and other lifestyle-enhancing features on the go.

