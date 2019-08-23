Clean up the living room with Insignia’s $59 TV Stand (Reg. $100)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Insignia TV Stand for $58.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy direct. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. Comprised of metal and glass, this TV stand is ready to hold consoles and set top boxes in a clean and minimal fashion. It can support up to 48-inch TVs, but there’s nothing stopping you from mounting a larger TV and using the stand to hold a sound bar or something else. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Whether you mount the TV or not, I strongly recommend spending some of today’s savings on D-Line’s Cord Cover for $15. This paintable cable concealer allows you to easily cover up ugly cables and keep attention on the clean and sophisticated setup you have.

Insignia TV Stand features:

Display your television on this Insignia metal and glass TV stand. It supports up to 48-inch TVs thanks to a steel frame that ensures durability, and its safety-tempered glass shelves provide a secure space for components. The open frame on this Insignia metal and glass TV stand ensures easy cord access.

