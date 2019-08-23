Invicta’s 48mm Stainless Steel Pro Diver Watch drops to $70 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Invicta Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch (0070) for $69.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is a match for the best price we’ve seen over the last few months. This stainless steel watch features a water-resistant design that can handle depths of up to 200 meters. This makes it not only a stylish option, but one that can withstand accidental spills, swimming, snorkeling, and more. Stopwatch functionality allows users to measure time for up to an hour. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking for an alternative with a more minimal appearance should check out the Timex Men’s Southview 41mm Leather Strap Watch for $37. While it can’t handle the 200 meter depths achieved by the featured offer, this option is ready to resist water for up to 100 feet.

Invicta Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch features:

Round watch with blue dive-style bezel featuring skeleton hands, luminous indices, three chronograph subdials, and date window at 4 o’clock. 48 mm stainless steel case with flame-fusion dial window, Chinese quartz movement with analog display, Stainless steel bracelet with fold-over clasp with safety closure. Water resistant to 200 m (660 ft).

