Supercharge your photography kit with JOBY’s GorillaPod Rig at $85 (Reg. $200)

Adorama currently offers the JOBY GorillaPod Rig Tripod for $85 shipped. Having originally retailed for $200, a price you’ll find at Best Buy, right now Adorama via Amazon has it for $150. That saves you up to $115 and marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re a blogger or just looking to supercharge your mobile photography setup, JOBY’s GorillaPod Rig Tripod has you covered. It can hold a DSLR plus microphones, lights, other accessories and even a GoPro. Plus with three flexible legs, you can mount the setup essentially anywhere. Rated 4.9/5 stars. You can learn more about how JOBY’s Rig attachment amplifies the GorillaPod experience in our hands-on review.

Those in search of something a bit more portable will be right at home with JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Kit Compact Tripod at $50. As a more lightweight alternative to the Rig Tripod, this option has much of the same functionality, aside from the added accessory arms. It’s an option worth considering if you don’t need it to hold a DSLR equipped with a microphone and are looking to pocket some extra savings.

JOBY GorillaPod Rig Tripod features:

Create professional-grade video content with this 17-inch Joby GorillaPod rig. Its flexible ball-and-socket design makes it easy to adjust the angle of its arms, and the rubberized grips provide a secure hold. This compact Joby GorillaPod rig has built-in attachment points so, you can mount additional devices for enhanced shooting.

