Back in July, LEGO showcased its very first The Rise of Skywalker set with the Sith Trooper Bust at Comic-Con. While that gave fans a taste of what was to come, today we’re getting a first look at five upcoming kits to debut with alongside the latest Star Wars film. That’s not all, as we’re also getting other kits from The Mandalorian Disney+ series, Original Trilogy and more. Head below for a closer look at all eight of the new creations that come packed with new minifigures, brick-built vehicles and more.

LEGO brings The Rise of Skywalker into brick-built form with new sets

Force Friday, the massive debut of new Star Wars merchandise is slated for October 4th. Prior to the shopping event, we’re getting a first look at LEGO’s wave of new tie-in sets for The Rise of Skywalker. In the upcoming wave you’ll find five new kits, which all come packed with new minifigure debuts and much more.

For the final Skywalker Saga film, this collection starts at under $30. The wave culminates in a new Millennium Falcon kit. Over the past few years, the company has been taking every chance it can get to redesign the iconic ship. And with The Rise of Skywalker giving LEGO yet another excuse, we’re getting yet another refresh.

This version stacks up to 1,350 pieces and includes a batch of minifgures. Notably you’ll find an old Lando Calrissian, alongside Chewie, R2, D-O, C-3PO, Finn and a new alien fig. It’ll run you $159.99, which is on-par with past Falcon releases.

Check out the other new kits:

Resistance A-Wing: $29.99 | 269 pieces

| 269 pieces Pasaana Speeder Chase: $39.99 373 | pieces

373 | pieces Resistance Y-Wing: $69.99 | 578 pieces

| 578 pieces Kylo Ren Shuttle: $129.99 | 1,005 pieces

LEGO’s Star Wars universe expands with sets from The Mandalorian

On top of the batch of new The Rise of Skywalker kits, LEGO is also going to be debuting three other builds. Most notably there’s the AT-ST Raider, which will be launching as the first kit from Disney’s The Mandalorian TV show. It packs 450-pieces and four figures from the series. Those looking to bring it home will pay $49.99.

LEGO is also showing some love to the Original Trilogy by releasing the Death Star Canon. As the most affordable of the new Star Wars kits, you’ll pay $19.99. It includes an Old Ben minifigure and Death Star Trooper, as well as 159 elements. Lastly, collectors will be able to score a new Yoda creation. Similarly to what we’ve seen with BB-8 and porgs, we’re now getting a 1,771-piece buildable statue of the green Jedi master. This one will sell for $99.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There’s so many details packed into today’s batch of new kits, that it’s hard to know where to start. Pricing-wise, you’ll still be paying the usual Star Wars tax with all of the releases. All but the buildable Yoda enter with an over $0.10 per piece ratio, which is pretty much always the case for the theme.

Though LEGO hopes to justify this with a collection of new figures. There’s several exclusives here like old Lando, the Knights of Ren, D-O, a Sith Trooper and more. Even previously-released minifigs are getting a new coat of paint, as Rey and Finn sport new printing.

In terms of vehicles, LEGO finally made a version of Kylo Ren’s Shuttle that’s true to the franchise, something fans will surely be excited about. We’re also getting Resistance versions of the A-Wing and Y-Wing, which are welcomed inclusions to fill out your Sequel Trilogy hanger.

All-in-all, I’m pretty impressed with the lineup and am excited for all eight new kits to launch on October 4th. Which of the upcoming creations are you looking forward most to adding into your collection? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!