Lenovo’s standalone Mirage Solo QHD VR Headset hits $199.50 (Reg. up to $400)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Mirage Solo Standalone VR Headset for $199.68 shipped. That’s up to $200 off what Best Buy is charging and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen. Many VR headsets require a dedicated PC or game console to operate. This is not the case with Lenovo Mirage. It’s a standalone headset with a crisp QHD resolution and ‘comfortable design’ that is both ‘breathable’ and highly adjustable. It’s able to deliver hundreds of Daydream VR experiences, including support for YouTube, Netflix and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers. Learn more in our hands-on review. For those with a VR-ready PC, have a look at the deal we found on HTC VIVE Pro.

Easily tote your new headset when you grab this hard travel case for $31. It’s made specifically with this headset in mind, and even has room for the Lenovo Mirage Camera which is made to record moments exactly the way you saw them. It’s impact- and shock-resistant, providing ample protection for a variety of potential accidents.

Lenovo Mirage Solo Standalone VR Headset features:

STANDALONE VR HEADSET: Stow away the phones, expensive PCs and cumbersome cables and just experience awesome VR–without the extra hassle. With Worldsense technology, you can move naturally and truly explore your virtual world, free from external sensors

COMFORTABLE DESIGN: Lenovo Mirage Solo’s engineered to be so comfortable, you’ll forget you were wearing it. Artfully weight-balanced and coated with breathable, thick padding, it’s adjustable to your precise measurements. Mirage Solo sports a stand-out look that begs to be worn, while gesturing to the future. VR has never been so appealing

