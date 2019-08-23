Magazine subs from $5/yr.: Wired, Dwell, Arch Digest, Men’s Health, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with a number of notable offers. Not only are we seeing the usual deals on the most popular titles, but we are also getting some rare offers on mags that rarely drop down to $5 per year. You’ll want to head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As usual, you’ll find all the best prices on just about all of the most popular magazine titles out there in the DiscountMags weekend sale. That includes titles like Wired, Bon Appetit, GQ, Women’s Health, Popular Science and many more. For example, Wired is now $5 per year, which is down from the usual $10+. At Amazon, it can go for as much as $25 per year, but you can get it for $5 with auto renewal, just remember to manually cancel if you go that route.

The real standouts from this weekend’s sale would have to be Dwell, Achitectural Digest and Men’s Health, all at $5 per year. Very rarely do we see these titles drop below $6 per year these days (if that), so if you’re interested jump in while you can.

As always, shipping is completely free at DiscountMags and it will never auto-renew your subscription or charge sales tax. You can send any mag in your cart to a separate address with a gift note should you choose to do so.

Here are this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook freebies and our picks for the best new book releases in August. We also still have holiday-worthy pricing on Road & Track Magazine at $12 for 4 years.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!