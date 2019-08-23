Nordstrom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Flash Sale cuts up to 60% off pullovers and more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Tommy Bahama Flash Sale, which offers up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. When the weather begins to drop be sure to have the men’s Huddle Up Half Zip Pullover. Originally priced at $115, however during the sale it’s marked down to $55. This pullover is great to throw on with jeans, shorts, joggers or khakis alike. It’s infused with stretch material for added comfort and mobility in case you want to toss the football. Find it in two versatile color options that are perfect for fall. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!