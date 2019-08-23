Expand your Philips Hue setup with four dimmable white bulbs for just $10 each

Amazon currently offers Philips Hue Dimmable White A19 Smart Light Bulb Four-Pack for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy as well as Walmart. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer comes within cents of the all-time low and is tied for the second best we’ve tracked. For comparison, a single bulb sells for $14 right now. If you began your smart home journey by picking up a Hue starter kit and are looking to expand, today’s deal is a great option. You’ll get a four-pack of dimmable bulbs, which are ideal for adding to hallways, in the kitchen, or anywhere that doesn’t really need a splash of color. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating at Best Buy.

At just $10 per bulb, today’s offer is about as good as it gets for outfitting your home with smart lighting. Of course, you’ll have to already be in the ecosystem to benefit here, with the Hue Bridge serving as the system’s center point.

If you’re looking for a standalone option, consider TP-Link’s Dimmable LB110 Smart Light Bulb at $16 each. These work with Alexa and Assistant and don’t require a hub. But that last tidbit means you’ll lose out of HomeKit control, a notable feature of the Hue bulbs.

Philips Hue White A19 Light Bulb 4-Pack features:

Add Bulbs to Your Philips Hue systemDecorate your home with 50 thousand shades of white, from warm to cool white. Use Philips Hue throughout your day whether you are getting up in the morning or looking to unwind at night.

