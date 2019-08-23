Boost home security with two Ring Spotlight Battery Cams for $246 (Save $100+)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering two Ring Spotlight Battery Cams for $245.95 shipped when coupon code GG44 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $103 off what Amazon is charging and beats the lowest offer we have tracked there by $92. Ring aims to make setup effortless with these battery-operated cameras. It also makes a switch to solar quite simple and affordable with a compatible panel that’s readily available. The battery is identical to what is used in Ring Video Doorbell 2, making it easy to keep an extra on-hand that will work across several devices. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re not in the Ring ecosystem, consider a Blink XT2 2-Camera Kit for $140. I use eight of these cameras at my home and business and have found setup to be a breeze and two-year battery life to be spectacular. Cloud storage is free and can always be expanded by purchasing an additional Sync Module.

Ring Spotlight Cam features:

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected. Compatible with iOS, Android, Mac and Windows 10 devices

Powered by the quick-release rechargeable battery pack

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View

Includes built-in LED light strips and a siren

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Camera gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

