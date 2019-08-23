This robot can vacuum and mop at the same time for $405.50 or less (Reg. $520)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is offering its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop for $405.59 shipped when you use the code ROCKVACUUM at checkout. If you don’t mind getting the international version, which comes with an EU-style plug, then opt for the S50 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop for $379.99 shipped at NeweggFlash. Note: From our research, the S5 and S50 models are identical, just one ships with a 12-month US warranty and the other is designed for international use. Normally around $520 for the S5 at Amazon, this beats our last mention by nearly $10 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This vacuum not only picks up dirt and dust, but also mops at the same time. It’s also Wi-Fi-connected, allowing you to control your new vacuum from the couch on a smartphone. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash while still retaining some smart features? The Neato Robotics D4 Connected Laser Guided Smart Robot Vacuum works with Alexa for $300 shipped. Or, save even more when you ditch the Wi-Fi-connected portion and grab the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum at $140 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

Synchronous sweeping and mopping: Sweeping system is designed to increase the wind utilization and draw all the dust into the dust bin with nothing left.

