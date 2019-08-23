Sabrent’s Aluminum Four-Port USB-C Hub is a must for mobile Mac setups at $14

Amazon currently offers the Sabrent Aluminum Four-Port USB-C Hub for $14.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $20, today’s offer saves you over 28% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside three USB 3.0 ports, this hub sports Gigabit Ethernet connectivity as well. SuperSpeed USB compatibility allows you to take advantage of quick transfer speeds, whether at your desk or out and about. Should you be more inclined to use this on-the-go, Sabrent’s USB-C hub comes in an aluminum housing for extra durability. Rated 4/5 stars.

For comparison, Amazon’s in-house version of this USB-C hub will run you $19 or more. Though if you’re looking to cut the bulk out of your travel workstation and only need to connect one or two legacy devices, this pair of adapters will suit you well. At $10, they come backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,690 customers.

Sabrent Aluminum Four-Port USB-C Hub features:

Enjoy SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports on your PC and data transfer rates of up to 5Gbps

Add 3 USB 3.0 Super-Speed Ports to Any Compatible Device

Reliable wired access the web at speeds of up to 1 Gbps

Built-in surge protection keeps your devices and data safe

Hot-swap Plug and Play no driver installation is required

