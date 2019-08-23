Samsung’s BAR Plus 256GB flash drive transfers data at 300MB/s: $36 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Samsung BAR Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $35.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. This is down from its $50 regular price, $40 recent sale, and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This isn’t your normal plastic and flimsy flash drive. Samsung built its BAR lineup of drives out of metal for a more robust feel and longer-lasting design. Plus, USB 3.1 technology means you’ll get up to 300MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Opt for the smaller 32GB BAR Plus at $9 Prime shipped and get many of the above benefits. You’ll be limited to 200MB/s transfer speeds, however. Regardless, it’s still a robust drive to keep with you, making sure your homework stays safe.

Samsung BAR Flash Drive feature:

Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 300MB/s

Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files

Rugged metal casing for durability with key ring to prevent loss

Safeguard your data (Water proof, shock proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, x ray proof)

USB 3.1 flash drive with backwards compatibility (USB 3.0, USB 2.0)

