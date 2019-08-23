Samsung’s BAR Plus 256GB flash drive transfers data at 300MB/s: $36 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Samsung BAR Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $35.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. This is down from its $50 regular price, $40 recent sale, and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This isn’t your normal plastic and flimsy flash drive. Samsung built its BAR lineup of drives out of metal for a more robust feel and longer-lasting design. Plus, USB 3.1 technology means you’ll get up to 300MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Opt for the smaller 32GB BAR Plus at $9 Prime shipped and get many of the above benefits. You’ll be limited to 200MB/s transfer speeds, however. Regardless, it’s still a robust drive to keep with you, making sure your homework stays safe.
Samsung BAR Flash Drive feature:
- Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 300MB/s
- Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files
- Rugged metal casing for durability with key ring to prevent loss
- Safeguard your data (Water proof, shock proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, x ray proof)
- USB 3.1 flash drive with backwards compatibility (USB 3.0, USB 2.0)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!