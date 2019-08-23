Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch has Wear OS, Google Pay, more: $199 (Save $95+)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Wear OS Smartwatch for $199 shipped. That’s $96 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Powered by Wear OS, this smartwatch is an excellent choice for those who prefer the Google ecosystem. With support for both Android and iOS, Skagen Falster 2 is also a solid choice for those that do not want to be locked down to a specific mobile device. Unlike many other smartwatches, this offering is quite small with a 40mm case size. It works with all Skagen 20mm bands, providing owners with a wide variety of options that will allow them to shake up their style. It’s even made our list of the best Android smartwatches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’ve got any Amazon Echo devices in your home, consider the Amazfit Verge Smartwatch for $160. A recent update has made it an Alexa smartwatch, allowing you to use familiar queries that you rattle off at home. Battery life lasts up to five days and like the Falster above, it’s able to track heart rate, activity, and more.

Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch features:

Heart rate tracking, Google Pay(TM), GPS, rapid charging, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage & controls, customizable watch faces, custom goal & alarm settings, multiple time zones

Swimproof; estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage; rapid charger included; additional third party apps available through Google Play Store on your watch

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!