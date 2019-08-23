Sony’s monster 85-inch 4K HDR TV delivers a serious home theater for $2,498

Amazon offers the Sony XBR-850G 85-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $2,498 shipped. You’ll find that same $500 off discount at authorized retailers like B&H and Crutchfield. Today’s deal is a match of the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Those looking for an ultimate home theater setup will want to consider this 85-inch behemoth. With 4K and HDR functionality, you’ll be future-proofed with compatibility for the latest content coming to your big screen TV. Sony’s 120Hz panel ensures that sports, action movies, and more will all be crystal clear during fast motion scenes. Includes four HDMI inputs, optical output, and three USB ports. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? Hit up yesterday’s roundup for more deals on TVs, home theater gear, and streaming media players.

Sony 85-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

View content at four times the resolution of 1080p with the Sony X850G 85″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV. It has a 84.6″ LED-backlit display, and incorporates Sony’s Motionflow XR 960 technology to digitally enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur. HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision compatibility provide a wide color gamut for compatible content when used with additional compatible equipment.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!