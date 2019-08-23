This stainless steel 20-cup rice cooker is just $30 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 20-cup Rice Cooker (NS-RC50SS9) for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of the Best Buy Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked on this model and the lowest total we can find. The cooker features 12 preset functions including sauté, rice, slow cook, yogurt, manual, oatmeal, brown rice/quinoa, steam, soup/stew, pasta and many more. Features include a 5.2-quart capacity (or 20 cups of cooked rice) and a handy keep warm setting. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need the additional cooking modes or as large of a capacity, you can get in the rice cooker game for less. This Proctor Silex model, for example, goes for just $20 Prime shipped, carries solid ratings from hundreds and can also cook grains/hot cereals. It has a much smaller 4-cups of cooked rice capacity by comparison to today’s featured deal, but it will also keep an additional $10 in your pocket.

On top of a slew of notable vacuum deals and some gear to make your living space even more intelligent, we also have the Deco Chef Air Fryer Oven for $95 (Reg. $150+).

Insignia 20-cup Rice Cooker:

Feed any size family with this Insignia rice cooker. Its 5.2-quart capacity lets it cook large batches easily, and it automatically switches to a warm setting when it’s done to keep rice at the proper serving temperature. This Insignia rice cooker comes with a removable steaming basket for preparing vegetables.

