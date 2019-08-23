Score two Alexa and Assistant-enabled TP-Link Smart Plugs for $21 (Reg. $30)

- Aug. 23rd 2019 5:05 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS100 Kit Smart Plugs for $20.97 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $30 like you’ll find at B&H, that’s good for a 30% discount and comes within $0.50 of the per plug all-time low. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs work with the Kasa line of smart home accessories and sport Alexa, Assistant and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. With over 15,900 customers having left a review, these smart plugs carry a 4.3/5 star rating.

Those who don’t need two smart plugs, you can instead opt to grab a single one of TP-Link’s HS100 for $15. You’ll get all the same functionality, but will only be able to bring voice control to a single lamp or appliance.

Those that don’t mind ditching the TP-Link branding or Kasa integration can stock up on smart plugs, light switches and more in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $13.

TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug features:

  • Two Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Included
  • Remotely Turn On/Off Devices
  • 2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency
  • Scheduled Usage
  • Away Mode
  • Kasa App for iOS and Android
  • 100 to 120 VAC Input and Output
  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Works with Microsoft Cortana

TP-Link

