Score two Alexa and Assistant-enabled TP-Link Smart Plugs for $21 (Reg. $30)

Amazon currently offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS100 Kit Smart Plugs for $20.97 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $30 like you’ll find at B&H, that’s good for a 30% discount and comes within $0.50 of the per plug all-time low. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs work with the Kasa line of smart home accessories and sport Alexa, Assistant and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. With over 15,900 customers having left a review, these smart plugs carry a 4.3/5 star rating.
Those who don’t need two smart plugs, you can instead opt to grab a single one of TP-Link’s HS100 for $15. You’ll get all the same functionality, but will only be able to bring voice control to a single lamp or appliance.
Those that don’t mind ditching the TP-Link branding or Kasa integration can stock up on smart plugs, light switches and more in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $13.
TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug features:
- Two Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Included
- Remotely Turn On/Off Devices
- 2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency
- Scheduled Usage
- Away Mode
- Kasa App for iOS and Android
- 100 to 120 VAC Input and Output
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Works with Microsoft Cortana
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!