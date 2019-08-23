Score two Alexa and Assistant-enabled TP-Link Smart Plugs for $21 (Reg. $30)

Amazon currently offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS100 Kit Smart Plugs for $20.97 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $30 like you’ll find at B&H, that’s good for a 30% discount and comes within $0.50 of the per plug all-time low. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs work with the Kasa line of smart home accessories and sport Alexa, Assistant and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. With over 15,900 customers having left a review, these smart plugs carry a 4.3/5 star rating.

Those who don’t need two smart plugs, you can instead opt to grab a single one of TP-Link’s HS100 for $15. You’ll get all the same functionality, but will only be able to bring voice control to a single lamp or appliance.

Those that don’t mind ditching the TP-Link branding or Kasa integration can stock up on smart plugs, light switches and more in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $13.

TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug features:

Two Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Included

Remotely Turn On/Off Devices

2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency

Scheduled Usage

Away Mode

Kasa App for iOS and Android

100 to 120 VAC Input and Output

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Works with Microsoft Cortana

