Tackle DIY jobs with a 100-piece WEN Rotary Tool Kit for just $18 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the WEN 2305 Rotary Tool Kit with Flex Shaft for $17.84 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Home Depot and Walmart. Regularly up to $22, today’s deal is around 20% off and is the best price we can find. This tool is great for everything from cutting, sanding and polishing to shaping, drilling, deburring, grinding and more. It includes a 100-piece accessory kit and a variable speed operation from 8,000 to 30,000 RPM. Unlike some WEN configurations, this model also includes the “flex shaft for jobs requiring intricate detail and precision”. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At under $18, there really aren’t very many alternatives that go for less. However, if you don’t need the flex shaft or the carrying case, you can get a very similar WEN model for less. The WEN 2307 Variable Speed Rotary Tool goes for just $12.88 Prime shipped and also includes the 100-piece accessory kit.

WEN 2305 Rotary Tool Kit:

Perfect for cutting, sanding, polishing, shaping, drilling, deburring, grinding and more

Variable speed goes anywhere from 8,000 to 30,000 RPM

Includes a 100-piece accessory set of bits, sanding discs, polishing pads, mandrels and more

Onboard spindle lock makes for quick and easy bit changes

