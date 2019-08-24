Fossil’s Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch has a 12-month battery: $116 (Reg. $155)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch for $116.25 shipped. Note: stock is running out, but more are on the way. Matched at Macy’s. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we can find right now. This smartwatch addresses short battery-life by opting for an energy-efficient approach. Instead of using a display, it features an analog face and simply vibrates when a smartphone notification rolls in. This allows it to run on a standard watch battery and still last up to twelve months. Buttons on the side can be customized to control music, find your phone, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

For something with an appearance that’s more in-line with Apple Watch, check out the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch at $80. It features a 1.28-inch display, 30-day battery life, heart rate monitoring, GPS, and the ability to track various types of sport activity.

Fossil Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Hybrid Smartwatches work with iPhone and Android Phones

Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

This is one smart watch – Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!