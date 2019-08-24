LG’s high-end 5.1.2-Ch. Sound Bar has Atmos, Assistant, more: $475 (Save $520)

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals is offering the LG 5.1.2-Channel Sound Bar (SL10YG) for $475 shipped. Note: discount will be reflected at checkout. That’s $520 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within a mere $5 of the lowest offer we have tracked. This LG sound bar promises to deliver ‘multi-dimensional sound’ thanks to support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It has Google Assistant built-in, providing owners with an easy way to control their smart home via voice. If you don’t find the thought of running a surround sound system amusing, this high-end sound bar and subwoofer combo is an excellent way to boost audio quality with minimal effort required. Additionally, since it’s just a sound bar and subwoofer, you won’t have a whole bunch of gear cluttering up your space. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

When it comes to home theater audio, great placement can make excellent sound even better. With D-Line’s $15 On-Wall Cord Cover you won’t be torn about where to place the subwoofer as power cords can be hidden. Since it’s paintable, you’ll be able to easily make it match your wall color.

LG 5.1.2-Ch. Sound Bar (SL10YG) features:

The SL10Y LG Sound Bar presents LG’s finest home theater experience, enveloping you in multi-dimensional sound of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. And it has the Google Assistant. Dolby Atmos requires HDMI passthrough from a Dolby Atmos-compatible source device. Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!