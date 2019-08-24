SwissGear’s MacBook + iPad-ready Ibex Backpack drops to $59 (Reg. up to $90)

Amazon is offering the SwissGear Ibex Laptop Backpack for $59 shipped. That’s up to $31 off what B&H is charging, a $17 savings when compared to eBags, and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen in over a year. This spacious backpack is ready for 17-inch laptops, providing ample storage for each of Apple’s MacBooks. A dedicated tablet pocket is iPad-ready, allowing you to carry two of Apple’s largest flagship products along with other gear in its additional pockets and compartments. Rated 4.3/5 stars. For an option comprised of leather, swing by our roundup of RusticTown’s Amazon Gold Box.

Keep small pieces of gear tidy in your bag when you use today’s savings to pick up Cocoon’s $11 Organizer. It’s perfect for holding chargers, cables, headphones, and other small gadgets in place to be quickly and easily found later.

SwissGear Ibex Laptop Backpack features:

Triple Protect padded compartment protects up to a 17” laptop on all sides using three-layers of high-density foam

Dedicated 10″” tablet / eReader pocket

CaseBase Stabilizing Platform keeps the bag standing in an upright position when placed on the floor, preventing it from tipping, and protecting your laptop

Air-flow back padding allows for continuous air circulation to keep the wearer cool

