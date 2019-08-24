Save nearly 70% on this budget-friendly Syma drone w/ HD camera, now $31.50

RC Drone (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Syma Drone with HD Camera (X5UW) for $31.65 shipped when the code SYMA0003 is used at checkout. This is nearly 70% off its regular rate and is the lowest that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to start flying drones, but something from DJI is a bit out of your price range, this is a great option. It packs an HD camera, allowing you to not only see what your drone does but record it to a microSD card as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

For those looking for something a little more portable, then Syma’s X20 Mini Pocket Drone is a great option at $28 or less when the on-page coupon is clipped. Though there’s no camera here, it’s a great drone to bring with you to parties and show off to your friends.

Syma drone with HD Camera features:

Operate your drone through an APP after connecting the Wi-Fi to your phone (iOS or Android) to fly your drone even without the transmitter

RC drone equipped with 720P HD cameras to take aerial photos and videos. Images and videos will be stored in both the app and the mobile album system.

★ FLIGHT PLAN :Open flight plan function at your fingertips in “SYMA GO”app.Just draw a route on the screen. The quadcopter drone will auto pilot as per the given path.

★ HEADLESS MODE,ALTITUDE HOLD and ONE KEY TAKEOFF AND LANDING: You will not have to worry about orientation and with the simple press of a button your drone will rise to a height or land, perfect for beginners.

★ BONUS BATTERY: There are 2 powerful 3.7V 500mAh Modular batteries including 1 extra bonus which can support longer flight time and extend the fun for you and your family.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!