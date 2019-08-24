Ultraloq’s 5-in-1 Smart Lock can be secured w/ a fingerprint: $127 (Reg. $160)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Ultraloq 5-in-1 Smart Lock (UL3-BT) for $127.20 shipped when coupon code BAGS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $33 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in 2019. When it comes to smart locks, few can compete with the number of unlocking methods offered by Ultraloq. Fingerprint recognition is probably the most notable of the bunch, given that few big names even offer this feature. Additionally, owners will be able to gain entry using a passcode, smartphone app, mechanical key, or its unique knock/shake to unlock which uses Bluetooth to disarm if an authorized smartphone is nearby. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

For those who’d be content with two entry methods, check out Kwikset’s Contemporary Electronic Keypad for $60. Users will be able to unlock using a key or passcode. It can be configured to automatically lock 10-99 seconds after being disarmed, ensuring your home is secured nearly all of the time.

Ultraloq Fingerprint Smart Lock features:

SMARTPHONE CONTROL: Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy Connectivity, Works with both iOS and Android, View users, Log record

ULTRALOQ ADVANCED FINGERPRINT TECHNOLOGY: Less than 0.5 second identification, Durable, waterproof and dustproof, Heal broken fingerprint lines, 95 fingerprints

NUMERIC TOUCHSCREEN: User defined 4-8 digit codes, Antipeep password, Touch wakeup, 95 codes

HIDDEN KEY: Positioned specially on the bottom, keyhole gives extra security in case of keyhole hackers

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!