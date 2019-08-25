Start a home gym with the Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell System: $249 (Reg. $299)

Amazon offers the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $249 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Those looking for a simplified at-home gym setup will want to consider the Bowflex SelectTech 552 system. Ships with adjustable dumbbells from five to over 52-pounds. “Lets you rapidly switch from one exercise to the next” and combines 15 different weights into one streamlined package. Includes a two-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,700 Amazon reviewers.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells feature:

Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds; adjusts in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds

Lets you rapidly switch from one exercise to the next

Combines 15 sets of weights into one, using a unique dial system

Eliminates the need for multiple dumbbells cluttering your workout space

Two year warranty on weight plates and parts

