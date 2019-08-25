Start a home gym with the Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell System: $249 (Reg. $299)

- Aug. 25th 2019 12:16 pm ET

$249
0

Amazon offers the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $249 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Those looking for a simplified at-home gym setup will want to consider the Bowflex SelectTech 552 system. Ships with adjustable dumbbells from five to over 52-pounds. “Lets you rapidly switch from one exercise to the next” and combines 15 different weights into one streamlined package. Includes a two-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,700 Amazon reviewers. 

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells feature:

  • Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds; adjusts in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds
  • Lets you rapidly switch from one exercise to the next
  • Combines 15 sets of weights into one, using a unique dial system
  • Eliminates the need for multiple dumbbells cluttering your workout space
  • Two year warranty on weight plates and parts

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$249

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Bowflex

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp