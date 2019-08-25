Today’s Gold Box takes up to 25% off ECR4Kids playsets and more from $49

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 25% off a selection of ECR4Kids playsets and more with deals starting at under $49 shipped. One standout is on the Bentwood Multipurpose Kids Table and Chair Set for $112.49. While you’d typically pay $150 for the three-piece set, today’s offer brings it down to a new all-time low and saves you over $37. Featuring a natural wood table and two chairs, this package is a great way to give your little one their own arts and crafts workspace. Plus, there’s no need to assemble the set, so you’ll be able to put everything to use right out of the box. Ratings are solid across the board in today’s sale, with the featured deal carrying a 4.2/5 star rating from over 115 customers. More below.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale, as you’ll be able to save on giant Connect 4 sets, foam playsets and much more.

Bentwood Kids Table and Chair Set feature:

The ECR4Kids Natural Bentwood Multipurpose Kids Table and Chair Set is an adaptable furniture set with versatile pieces that can be used as tables, chairs, stools, or shelves. It features a lightweight table and chairs with built-in handles for effortless transportation. It’s just the place for little ones to meet for story time, play, and more. Our kids’ table-and-chairs set is perfect for home, daycare, or school use and features a contemporary design, with one large piece that can be used as a bench, desk, or traditional table.

