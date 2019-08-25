Bring home Samsung’s stylish Frame UHDTVs on sale from $998 (Up to $500 off)

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s The Frame 4K UHDTV in a variety of sizes starting at $997.99 shipped for the 43-inch model. You’ll also find this version on sale at B&H and Walmart, like the rest of the TV lineup. Normally selling for $1,198, that’s good for a $200 discount and matches our previous post-Prime Day mention for the Amazon low. The Frame’s standout feature is the striking design that blends into your home. You won’t find the typical thick plastic casing like on other TV, instead replaced by a wood finish and thin form-factor. Of course, the TV also touts notable features like smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen equipped with HDR10+ and more. Four HDMI ports alongside three USB inputs are included as well. Reviews are still coming in on this year’s releases, though the previous versions are highly-rated. Head below for more.

Other Samsung The Frame deals:

Samsung The Frame 4K UHDTV features:

Enjoy your favorite professional and personal artwork, streaming services, TV shows, and more with the Samsung The Frame 3.0 43″ Class 4K UHD Smart QLED TV. It has a UHD 3840 x 2160 native resolution and supports the HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR formats for brighter, more vibrant colors than non-HDR displays. Motion Rate 120 technology will digitally enhance fast-moving objects to reduce any blurring that may occur.

