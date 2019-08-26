AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub delivers USB-A, SD, + HDMI for $25 (Reg. $50), more

- Aug. 26th 2019 4:29 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $24.99 shipped when coupon code XRGSE4EN has been applied during checkout. That’s $25 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This hub provides a straight-forward way too bring most missing ports back to a modern MacBook. It’s equipped with 3x USB-A, SD, microSD, HDMI, and USB-C that is capable of 100W power delivery. Constructed of aluminum, this hub has an appearance that pairs very nicely with MacBooks. Rated 4.3/5 stars. I recently reviewed one of AUKEY’s USB-C hubs and found it to be very reliable.

We also spotted the AUKEY 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $20.01 shipped at AUKEY Direct via Amazon when using code 7TTEPS8P  at checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. This hub mirrors the featured deal in nearly every way except for a lack USB-C pass through charging. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

USB-A is extremely common. If that’s the port you typically miss, consider grabbing one of Nonda’s USB-C to USB-A Dongles for $7. It’s compatible with USB 3.0 and able to deliver 5Gbps transfer speeds. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 3,850 Amazon shoppers.

AUKEY 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

  • Fast Data Transfer: Three USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports and SD & micro SD card slots all support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. Transfer an HD movie in seconds
  • Ultra HD Video: HDMI port outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz to a connected display
  • Convenient Charging: The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your MacBook or other compatible USB-C PD laptop or phone fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub
  • Premium Design: Fashioned from strong & lightweight aluminum alloy, this hub is both attractive and practical. You can conveniently take it on-the-go for business travel and more.

