Upgrade your living space with Aukey’s RGB LED lamps from $21.50 (20% off)

XHUS (Aukey authorized retailer, 100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Aukey Dimmable Bedside Lamp for $39.99 shipped when the code G6FCETLU is used checkout. This is down 20% from its regular rate and is a match for our last mention. Aukey’s modern bedside lamp offers RGB coloring, multiple brightness options, and four lighting speeds. This lamp also features “lighting memory”, which means you can hook it up to a smart plug, giving you voice control easily. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need the modern design, check out Aukey’s Rechargeable RGB LED Table Lamp for $21.59 Prime shipped when you use the code B28H6TEK at checkout. This is down 20% as well, providing you a budget-friendly way to illuminate any room in the house. The big feature here is that it’s rechargeable, which makes it portable. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the Aukey namesake to save a few bucks. The UNIFUN Rechargeable RGB LED Touch Lamp is $20 Prime shipped. It also features a multi-color and portable design, allowing you to bring your illumination anywhere.

Aukey Dimmable Bedside Lamp features:

Colorful Lighting: This LED RGB table lamp brings warm white and multi-color lighting to your bedroom, living room, and garden for relaxing illumination

Adaptable Modes: Find the right lighting effect mode for your preference with the remote. Easily customize your lighting presets and switch between 6 lighting effect modes, 4 lighting effect speeds, and 4 brightness levels (Static mode only)

Easy Controls: One button to choose warm white light or rainbow swirl. Also features a convenient lighting memory function

Standout Design: An attractive, energy-efficient ring lamp with small footprint adds a touch of modern style on your desk

