Blendtec’s 575 Blender + 90-Oz. Wild Side jar is now over $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender for $200.80 shipped. Be sure to clip the $90 on-page coupon. Depending on the color, these bundles range from $290 up to $380 or more at Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s deal is about $100 off the going rate, slightly below our previous mention on the black model and is the best we can find. Whether it’s your basic smoothie or hardcore meal prep, the Blendtec can handle just about anything. Alongside an 8-year warranty, you’ll also receive a 90-ounce Wild Side+ blending jar along with the Spoonula spatula. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now clearly purchasing a $300+ blender is quite an investment. But if you’re going to do that, a Blendtec with an 8 year warranty at $100+ off is the way to do it. Having said that, you could just as well get away with something in the sub $100 range (or less) for shakes and basic dinner setups.

Blendtec Classic 575 Blender:

Easy blending cycles: 1-touch buttons, 4 pre-programmed cycles, pulse, and 5 speed manual control with the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending. LCD display: shows blending cycle time remaining.

No chopping prep: save time and never a need to chop, slice or dice in advance of blending.

Patented blade/80% thicker: stainless-steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10x stronger than other blender blades). note: Blade is not sharp, blade is dull. No more cuts and pokes.

