This 2-pack of Craftsman tool bags are a must for garage organization at $10

Sears is offering its Craftsman 13-inch and 18-inch Tool Bags for $9.99 with free in-store pickup. Orders of $35 or more receive free shipping. This is down from its regular price of around $20 at Amazon third-party sellers and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve got a garage full of tools, but don’t have any way to organize them, these bags are a great option. You’ll get two sizes here, giving you the ability to store both large and small tools. Plus, the outside pockets make it super simple to keep some tools within arm’s reach. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 1,000 DIYers.

Nomad Base Station

A must for any toolkit would be the Titan Tools Mini Magnetic Parts Tray for $5 Prime shipped. This parts tray features some pretty strong magnets and a rubber base, allowing you to easily keep screws and bolts from rolling away.

Craftsman Tool Bag features:

Large and small sizes accommodate all types of hand tools and small power tools

Extra-strong zippers and materials won’t tear or rip when exposed to sharp edges or pointed ends

Large openings let you see all the contents of the bags instead of groping in darkness for familiar shapes

Mesh pockets are perfect for storing small items, such as tapes and fasteners

Super strong construction ensures years of use without rips or tears

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!