Crucial’s MX500 1TB 2.5-inch SSD hits best price yet at $97 (Reg. $120)

- Aug. 26th 2019 7:30 am ET

$97
0

Amazon offers the Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $96.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $120 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Our previous mention was $115. If you’re rocking a traditional hard drive, or just need a new SSD, consider upgrading to this model from Crucial. Notable features include transfer speeds up to 560MB/s and AES 256-bit encryption. Great for swapping out a Mac or PlayStation hard drive for faster speeds. Includes a five-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab this Sabrent 2.5-inch to USB 3.0 external SSD enclosure. It’s a number one best-seller at Amazon with over 4,000 reviewers leaving a 4.3/5 star rating. Notable highlights include support for 2.5-inch drives, up to 5Gbps transfer speeds, and a hot-swappable design.

Crucial 2.5-inch Internal SSD features:

  • Sequential reads/writes up to 560/510 MB/s and random reads/writes up to 95k/90k on all file types
  • Accelerated by Micron 3D NAND technology
  • Integrated Power Loss Immunity preserves all your saved work if the power unexpectedly gets cut
  • AES 256 bit hardware-based encryption keeps data safe and secure from hackers and thieves
  • Crucial 5 year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$97

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Crucial

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp