Crucial’s MX500 1TB 2.5-inch SSD hits best price yet at $97 (Reg. $120)

Amazon offers the Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $96.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $120 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Our previous mention was $115. If you’re rocking a traditional hard drive, or just need a new SSD, consider upgrading to this model from Crucial. Notable features include transfer speeds up to 560MB/s and AES 256-bit encryption. Great for swapping out a Mac or PlayStation hard drive for faster speeds. Includes a five-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab this Sabrent 2.5-inch to USB 3.0 external SSD enclosure. It’s a number one best-seller at Amazon with over 4,000 reviewers leaving a 4.3/5 star rating. Notable highlights include support for 2.5-inch drives, up to 5Gbps transfer speeds, and a hot-swappable design.

Crucial 2.5-inch Internal SSD features:

Sequential reads/writes up to 560/510 MB/s and random reads/writes up to 95k/90k on all file types

Accelerated by Micron 3D NAND technology

Integrated Power Loss Immunity preserves all your saved work if the power unexpectedly gets cut

AES 256 bit hardware-based encryption keeps data safe and secure from hackers and thieves

Crucial 5 year limited warranty

