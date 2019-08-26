Epson’s 720p Home Cinema Projector hits new Amazon low of $400 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 760HD Projector for $399.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and B&H. That’s $100 off the going rate found and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $2. This 3,300 lumen projector can deliver a screen that measures up to 300-inches. A 720p resolution yields HD quality, offering a respectable image for movie or game nights. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, USB, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Turn your new projector into a portable one with this $45 carrying case. It features a hard shell that can withstand various impacts, drops, dust, and more. The interior is comprised of foam, allowing you to further customize the space to suit your needs.

Epson Home Cinema Projector features:

Widescreen HD entertainment up to 300″ – life-sized images up to 25x larger than a 60″ flat panel, on virtually any blank wall or screen.

Bright – ideal for a variety of lighting conditions, the Projector has 3,300 Lumens of equal color and White brightness (1).

All-digital HDMI connectivity – Connect your cable/satellite box, Blu-ray Disc player, gaming console or streaming device.

Innovative 3LCD technology – amazing action scenes with no rainbow effect.

