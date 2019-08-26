Bring home this family-sized air fryer at $50 for today only (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 5.8-Quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer (NS-AF55DBK9) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $120, today’s deal is the best price we can find. Amazon third party-sellers are starting at around $70 for this model, by comparison. Along with the usual benefits of frying with little to no oil, it can also roast and bake with an adjustable temperature range from 180 to 400-degrees. This model has a dishwasher-safe basket and pan, an auto-timer and a 5.8-Quart capacity. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

At $50, this is on par with the best deals we see on air fryers of this capacity. For comparison sake, even the usually quite affordable GoWISE model with similar specs starts at $69 shipped. Your only real option for an air fryer for less would be to get a much smaller model like the highly-rated 1.2-Liter Dash Compact at just over $37 shipped. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,300 Amazon customers and has more than enough space for personal meals or side dishes.

Insignia Digital Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A pre-programmed menu takes the guesswork out of cooking, providing you with cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods. And, cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

