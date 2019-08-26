Save over 20% on the Focusrite Scarlett Solo USB Audio Interface, now $70

Adorama Camera is offering the Focusrite Scarlett Solo USB Audio Interface (2nd Generation) for $69.95 shipped. This is down from its $89 going rate at Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. The Focusrite Scarlett Solo is the perfect accessory for anyone who wants to start a podcast, record a voiceover, or make higher-end videos. It provides 48V phantom power, which means you can use it even with unpowered microphones. Plus, the USB port lets you plug it directly into your Mac, iPad, or Windows machine. Rated 4.1/5 stars at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller.

Save some cash when opting for this USB microphone for $22 Prime shipped. Though it’s not quite as high of quality as you’d get out of the Focusrite, it is much more budget-friendly as you’d need to buy (or already have) a microphone to use the Scarlett Solo. Plus, the USB mic offers a simpler setup, requiring just a single cable.

Focusrite Scarlett Solo features:

One natural-sounding Scarlett mic preamp with plenty of even gain; one instrument input, Stereo line outputs on RCA phono for connecting to home speakers; one headphones output with gain control. You don’t need a power supply, either – just connect with a USB cable and start recording.

Class-leading conversion and sample rates up to 192kHz / 24 bit; super-low latency for using your plug-ins in real time without the need for DSP

LIMITED TIME OFFER: FREE Venomode DeeQ, Maximal 2, and Pivot, plug-ins upon registration and download.

Includes Pro Tools | First Focusrite Creative Pack and Ableton Live Lite, Softube Time and Tone Bundle, Focusrite’s Red Plug-in Suite, 2GB of Loopmasters samples, Choice of one free XLN Addictive Keys virtual instrument, all available via download upon purchase and registration

Compatible with Windows 7 and higher, and Mac OS X 10.10 and higher. Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz ± 0.25dB. Supported sample rates: 44.1 kHz, 48 kHz, 88.2 kHz, 96 kHz, 176.4 kHz, 192 kHz; 2-year limited warranty on manufacturing defects.Headphone Dynamic Range:104dB (A-weighted)

