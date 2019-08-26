iClever’s Bluetooth keyboard is rechargeable + works with any device at $19.50

Thousandshores Inc (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the iClever Multi-Device Rechargeable Bluetooth Keyboard for $19.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 4SGL2GHM at checkout. This is down from its $30 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. This keyboard is compatible with iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows, giving you the ability to use it with just about any device. Plus, the built-in tablet and phone holder makes it the perfect travel companion. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The OMOTON Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard is $16 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. This is a great option if you don’t need a built-in tablet and phone holder. It still works with all major operating systems, allowing you to use it with just about any device.

iClever Bluetooth Keyboard features:

Between smartphones, iPad, tablet, laptops, mac and PCs, a super compatible keyboard is a must! The iClever Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard will pair seamlessly with any and every Bluetooth device. Use it with your iPhones, Android devices, MacBooks, PCs and so much more Bluetooth-enable devices. Three is better than one. This universal wireless keyboard can connect with up to three devices at once. Choosing your device is easy– just press F1, F2, or F3 to switch between devices at lightning speed. Even better, the 33ft range allows you to move around without losing your connection.

