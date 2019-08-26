Keurig’s K-Mini Plus is great for tight spaces at 5-inches wide: $68 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Brewer for $68.35 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. This is over 30% off its regular rate at retailers like Best Buy and is a new low that we’ve tracked. If you just need a single cup of joe in the morning to wake up, this brewer is perfect for you. Just slap a K-Cup into the machine and hit a button, returning only moments later to a fresh coffee. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Speaking of K-Cups, if you prefer to use your own grind, the Keurig My K-Cup is a must at $7.50 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon, and it allows you to use your own coffee, which can be far more cost-effective than buying new cups for each brew.

Don’t forget about today’s Gold Box, which offers the handmade Technivorm Moccamaster at a new low of $247 shipped. This is 20% off its regular rate and is a must for making the best cup of coffee possible.

Keurig K-Mini Plus Brewer features:

Fits anywhere: less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

Strong brew: brew a stronger, more intense cup

Your perfect amount: brew any cup size between 6 to 12 ounce with Keurig K Cup pods

Removable one cup reservoir: just add fresh water for each brew. Removable reservoir makes for easy cleaning and filling

Pod storage: holds 9 K Cup pods and Fits in your brewer for ultimate portability and saves counter space

Included Components: Keurig K Mini PlusTM single serve coffee maker; pod storage unit that fits in your brewer and can hold up to 9 K Cup pods

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!