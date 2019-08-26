Keurig’s K-Mini Plus is great for tight spaces at 5-inches wide: $68 (30% off)

- Aug. 26th 2019 2:32 pm ET

Get this deal
30% off $68
0

Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Brewer for $68.35 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. This is over 30% off its regular rate at retailers like Best Buy and is a new low that we’ve tracked. If you just need a single cup of joe in the morning to wake up, this brewer is perfect for you. Just slap a K-Cup into the machine and hit a button, returning only moments later to a fresh coffee. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Speaking of K-Cups, if you prefer to use your own grind, the Keurig My K-Cup is a must at $7.50 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon, and it allows you to use your own coffee, which can be far more cost-effective than buying new cups for each brew.

Don’t forget about today’s Gold Box, which offers the handmade Technivorm Moccamaster at a new low of $247 shipped. This is 20% off its regular rate and is a must for making the best cup of coffee possible.

Keurig K-Mini Plus Brewer features:

  • Fits anywhere: less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces
  • Strong brew: brew a stronger, more intense cup
  • Your perfect amount: brew any cup size between 6 to 12 ounce with Keurig K Cup pods
  • Removable one cup reservoir: just add fresh water for each brew. Removable reservoir makes for easy cleaning and filling
  • Pod storage: holds 9 K Cup pods and Fits in your brewer for ultimate portability and saves counter space
  • Included Components: Keurig K Mini PlusTM single serve coffee maker; pod storage unit that fits in your brewer and can hold up to 9 K Cup pods

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
30% off $68

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Keurig

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide