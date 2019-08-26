Return of the trackball! Logitech Ergo Plus is $64 shipped (Reg. $80)

Staples offers the Logitech MX Ergo Plus Wireless Trackball Mouse for $63.99 shipped when promo code 15821 is applied during checkouut.. As a comparison, it originally sold for $100 but typically goes for $80 these days at retailers like Amazon. This also beats the historic all-time low there by $3. Today’s deal is the second best price we’ve tracked. Miss the trackball? Fret no more. Logitech’s MX Ergo Plus is here to deliver all of that scrolling goodness in a sleek and ergonomic package. This model sports wireless connectivity, eight customizable buttons and compatibility with both Mac and PC. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Looking for something a bit more portable? Consider Logitech’s popular MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse. It comes in a $14 less and still offers many of those customizable features, sans trackball.

Logitech MX Ergo features:

The Logitech MX Ergo Plus advanced wireless trackball mouse connects with Bluetooth-enabled devices or computers using the Logitech Unifying receiver. Customizable and adjustable features let you change the mouse to fit your hand comfortably, which reduces fatigue and increases productivity at the office. Easily switch between computers thanks to the wireless connectivity that improves workflow. Advanced tracking leads to precise and accurate movements on the screen, while rechargeable power reducing the need to buy batteries on a regular basis.

