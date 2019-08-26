Predict the future with the Magic 8 Super Mario Ball for under $6 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Mattel Magic 8 Super Mario Ball for $5.71 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $13, it currently sells for $10 at GameStop and is on sale for around $7.50 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is about $2 below our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. Set in the form of a Mario Bros. Question Block, this is essentially that classic Magic 8 Ball toy you’re familiar with. Although this model will tell your fortune with “Mario-themed answers” and look great in the game room. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
As mentioned above, today’s deal is a few bucks less than the classic version of the Magic 8 Ball, which currently goes for just under $10 Prime shipped. However, if the 8 Ball isn’t working for you, consider the iconic Rubik’s Cube for even less. Hasbro’s best-selling version sells for just $4.50 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from thousands.
Speaking of gaming collectibles, here are the new TUBBZ figures, official Nintendo candy boxes and some of Replicade’s new arcade cabinets.
Mattel Magic 8 Super Mario Ball:
- The Nintendo magic 8 ball has the answers to your most pressing questions!
- Now with mario-themed answers, this novelty toy offers fortune-telling fun and Intrigue for everyone
- Start by asking the ball any “yes” or “no” question
