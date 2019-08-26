Morakniv and CRKT knives from $10.50 for today only (Up to 50% off)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 50% off CRKT and Morakniv knives with prices starting from under $11. Shipping is fee for Prime members: otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. One sntadout from the lot is the Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife in orange or green for $10.59. Regularly between $15 and $20 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is the best price we can find. While we have seen it drop slightly lower once before, today’s deal is actually about $0.50 below the usual deal price. It has a 4.1-inch hardened Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade, a “high-friction grip”, a plastic sheath with belt clip and a manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details down below.

You can browse through the rest of today’s knife sale at Woot right here. You’ll find additional deals on CRKT knives starting from $18 Prime shipped. But you only have until the end of the day before these deals are gone for good.

If the idea of having a 4+ inch knife isn’t one you’re interested in, you might want to consider the Gerber Shard Keychain Tool. At under $5.50 Prime shipped it provides a lightweight and airline-safe solution for a number of situations with its built-in flat driver, Philips head driver, wire stripper, pry bar, bottle opener and lanyard hole. While you’re at it, go watch our video review for the Leatherman Skeletool.

Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife:

High-quality Swedish Sandvik 12C27 steel provides excellent edge performance allowing razor sharpness, high hardness rating (HRC 56-58), exceptional toughness and superior corrosion resistance. Stainless steel blade stays sharp much longer than carbon steel and is far less prone to rust. To improve corrosion resistance, clean and oil the blade regularly.

