Gear up for game day with 35% off NCAA sportswear, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off on Men’s NCAA Apparel. One of the most notable deals from the sale is the Elite Fan Shop NCAA Poly Cross Dye Next Calibur Half Zip Pullover that’s priced from $11.75 Prime shipped. Regularly $45, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This pullover can actually be worn by both men or women and will look great with shorts, jeans or khakis alike. Plus it features a fleece interior for added warmth and it can easily be layered when the temperatures drop. Reviews are still coming in however Elite Fan Shop is highly-rated overall.

Another standout is the Elite Fan Shop NCAA Team Color Football T-Shirt that’s priced from just $6.32. This t-shirt is timeless to wear for years to come and it can be worn with an array of bottoms. Its 100% cotton material will feel softer by the wash and it comes in a variety of school options. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off all sale items.

NCAA Poly Half Zip Pullover features:

Miami Hurricanes men’s apparel half zip pullover poly cross dye fleece. Perfect half zip pullover for game day tailgates or cruising the town supporting your Hurricanes

High quality and comfortable half zip pullover perfect for any Miami Hurricanes fan

This Miami Hurricanes half zip pullover has a high quality screen print Hurricanes team icon that will never go out of style

Comfortable traditional fit that runs true to size – see sizing chart to find the perfect fit

OFFICIALLY LICENSED. Each Miami Hurricanes half zip pullover is officially licensed by both the school and licensing agency, so you can represent your Hurricanes knowing you are wearing the real thing! It’s All About The U!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!