Nordstrom Rack’s Dr. Martens Flash Sale cuts up to 60% off select boots, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Dr. Martens Flash Sale is offering up to 60% off select styles of boots, sneakers and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. For men, chelsea boots are very trendy and versatile to add to your fall wardrobe. The Graeme Leather Chelsea Boots are currently on sale for $150 and originally were priced at $300. This style can easily be dressed up or down and its no-lace design will be convenient. The boots also have a rigid outsole that promotes traction in case you run into rain. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack’s Dr. Martens Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Graeme Leather Chelsea Boot $150 (orig. $300)
- Flloyd Boot $65 (Orig. $140)
- Lombardo Moc Toe Boot $70 (Orig. $130)
- Holt Chukka Boot $75 (Orig. $135)
- Awley Leather Lace-Up Boot $80 (Orig. $90)
Our top picks for women include:
- 1460 8 Eye Lace-Up Leather Boot $80 (Orig. $140)
- Woven Textile Sneaker $40 (Orig. $65)
- Flora Waterproof Suede Chelsea Boot $100 (Orig. $135)
- Maelly Canvas Boot $40 (Orig. $80)
- 1460 Pascal Glitter Boot $80 (Orig. $120)
