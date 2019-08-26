Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. receiver offers AirPlay + 4K Dolby Vision for $400 (Reg. $500)

Huppins (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Onkyo 7.2-Channel AirPlay-enabled 4K HDR A/V Receiver (TX-RZ820) for $399.99 shipped. This is down nearly $100 from its regular going rate at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention by $50. This receiver packs AirPlay, allowing you to easily send videos from your iPhone or Mac to your TV. Plus, with support for 4K Dolby Vision at Dolby Atmos, you’ll enjoy the highest-quality possible while watching movies. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Setup your home theater easier when you opt for the VIZIO 38-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer at $150 shipped. Though there’s no AirPlay capabilities, nor is there 4K Dolby Vision passthrough, it’s a great starter setup for those who want better audio for movies. Plus, the wireless subwoofer makes for a much more immersive experience.

Onkyo 7.2-Ch. AirPlay/Dolby Atmos Receiver features:

THX-Certified 130 W/Ch. (8 ohms, 20 Hz-20 kHz, 0.08% THD, 2 channels Driven, FTC) and 250 W/Ch. (6 ohms, 1 kHz, 10% THD, 1 Channel Driven) from custom rz grade parts

6 rear HDMI inputs/ main out/Sub out supporting Dolby vision, HDR10, and 4K/60p pass-through and HDCP 2.2 (front HDMI input Supports 4K/60 video at 4: 2: 0)

Dynamic Audio amplification, 5 hz-100 kHz frequency response, and VLSC on all channels. Ready for Chromecast built-in*2 and DTS Play-Fi*2

Supports 5.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS: x playback as well as Dolby surround and DTS: neural: x mixing for legacy soundtracks

Powered zone 2a/2b speaker outputs and zone 2/3 Pre-/line output with dedicated DAC supporting network, S/PDIF, HDMI, and analog Audio

