PDP’s Nintendo Switch Play and Charge case is just $18 (Reg. $25)

- Aug. 26th 2019 8:58 am ET

$18
0

Amazon offers the PDP Nintendo Switch Play and Charge Case for $17.99 shipped. Regularly up to $25, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by around 20%. This isn’t your average Nintendo Switch case. On top of designated console storage, there’s also room for your power supply, various game cards, Joy-Con and more. But what really takes it to the next level is the ability to prop up your Switch while gaming, on a flight or the like, making it easy to see the display wherever you are. The stand itself is designed so that the Switch can be charged while in-use. Rated 4/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable Nintendo Switch case will want to consider this option from Orzly for 33% less. You’ll miss out on the built-in display functionality, but there is still plenty here to consider. That includes dedicated cable storage, room for two Joy-Con, and more.

PDP Nintendo Switch Play and Charge Case features:

  • Rigid EVA case with textured fabric and leatherette details
  • Stores Switch Console, Joy Con, AC adapter and games
  • Integrated screen Stand with adjustable viewing angle and storage for up to 6 games
  • Console can be charged on the stand while you play using the first party AC adapter
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$18

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PDP

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp