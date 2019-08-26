PDP’s Nintendo Switch Play and Charge case is just $18 (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers the PDP Nintendo Switch Play and Charge Case for $17.99 shipped. Regularly up to $25, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by around 20%. This isn’t your average Nintendo Switch case. On top of designated console storage, there’s also room for your power supply, various game cards, Joy-Con and more. But what really takes it to the next level is the ability to prop up your Switch while gaming, on a flight or the like, making it easy to see the display wherever you are. The stand itself is designed so that the Switch can be charged while in-use. Rated 4/5 stars.
Those looking for a more affordable Nintendo Switch case will want to consider this option from Orzly for 33% less. You’ll miss out on the built-in display functionality, but there is still plenty here to consider. That includes dedicated cable storage, room for two Joy-Con, and more.
PDP Nintendo Switch Play and Charge Case features:
- Rigid EVA case with textured fabric and leatherette details
- Stores Switch Console, Joy Con, AC adapter and games
- Integrated screen Stand with adjustable viewing angle and storage for up to 6 games
- Console can be charged on the stand while you play using the first party AC adapter
- Officially Licensed by Nintendo
