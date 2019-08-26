PDP’s Nintendo Switch Play and Charge case is just $18 (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers the PDP Nintendo Switch Play and Charge Case for $17.99 shipped. Regularly up to $25, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by around 20%. This isn’t your average Nintendo Switch case. On top of designated console storage, there’s also room for your power supply, various game cards, Joy-Con and more. But what really takes it to the next level is the ability to prop up your Switch while gaming, on a flight or the like, making it easy to see the display wherever you are. The stand itself is designed so that the Switch can be charged while in-use. Rated 4/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable Nintendo Switch case will want to consider this option from Orzly for 33% less. You’ll miss out on the built-in display functionality, but there is still plenty here to consider. That includes dedicated cable storage, room for two Joy-Con, and more.

PDP Nintendo Switch Play and Charge Case features:

Rigid EVA case with textured fabric and leatherette details

Stores Switch Console, Joy Con, AC adapter and games

Integrated screen Stand with adjustable viewing angle and storage for up to 6 games

Console can be charged on the stand while you play using the first party AC adapter

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!