Twelve South TimePorter stows an Apple Watch charger + bands for $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South TimePorter for Apple Watch for $40.27 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within 28 cents of the lowest Amazon offer we have seen in a year. This carrying case offers a ton of functionality despite having a rather small form-factor. Owners will be able to tote their charger, power brick, and some extra watch bands, making it a solid buy for those looking to streamline Apple Watch charging on their future trips. It even has the ability to be opened at multiple angles to take advantage of Nightstand Mode while on the go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Wall outlets that feature built-in USB ports are becoming increasingly popular over time. Opt for Stoon’s $22 Apple Watch Charger to gain an extremely portable charger that plugs directly into a USB-A port on a laptop or outlet.

Twelve South TimePorter features:

Compact travel case for your essential Apple Watch accessories

Holds magnetic charging disk, power adapter and extra bands

Built-in spool neatly manages extra cable while charging

Opens to create a multi-angle travel charging stand

Does not include charging cable, USB charger or Apple Watch band

