Woot’s 1-day Razer sale includes a gaming PC and peripherals from $10

Today only, Woot has a wide selection of Razer computers and peripherals on sale for up to 40% off. One of our favorites from the sale is the BlackWidow X Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. That’s $19 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. While there are all sorts of mechanical gaming keyboards out there, a fraction of the available options are in white. This model is and it makes it easily stand out from the norm. Built-in RGB lighting supports up to 16.8 million colors with a selection of preset profiles that are ready to go. Macro support allows power users to remap keypresses to execute more complex commands in a much easier fashion. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to find more of our favorites from today’s Woot sale. Get a closer look at Razer’s gear when you watch our Chroma Cave video series.
More Razer gear on sale:
- Blade 15 i7/16GB/128GB + 1TB: $1,250 (Reg. $1,399)
- BlackWidow Ultimate Keyboard: $60 (Reg. $80)
- Invicta Gaming Mousepad: $35 (Reg. $60)
- Nabu X Smartband: $10 (Reg. $20)
- …and more…
Razer BlackWidow X Chroma Keyboard features:
- Signature Mechanical Switch for Gaming: Razer Green switch technology provides a satisfying clicky sound with 50 G of actuation force, ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy
- Immersive, Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting: Includes 16.8 million colors w/ included preset profiles on individually backlit keys; syncs with gameplay and Razer Chroma enabled peripherals and Philips Hue products
