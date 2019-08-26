Woot’s 1-day Razer sale includes a gaming PC and peripherals from $10

- Aug. 26th 2019 1:13 pm ET

$90
0

Today only, Woot has a wide selection of Razer computers and peripherals on sale for up to 40% off. One of our favorites from the sale is the BlackWidow X Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. That’s $19 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. While there are all sorts of mechanical gaming keyboards out there, a fraction of the available options are in white. This model is and it makes it easily stand out from the norm. Built-in RGB lighting supports up to 16.8 million colors with a selection of preset profiles that are ready to go. Macro support allows power users to remap keypresses to execute more complex commands in a much easier fashion. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to find more of our favorites from today’s Woot sale. Get a closer look at Razer’s gear when you watch our Chroma Cave video series.

More Razer gear on sale:

Razer BlackWidow X Chroma Keyboard features:

  • Signature Mechanical Switch for Gaming: Razer Green switch technology provides a satisfying clicky sound with 50 G of actuation force, ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy
  • Immersive, Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting: Includes 16.8 million colors w/ included preset profiles on individually backlit keys; syncs with gameplay and Razer Chroma enabled peripherals and Philips Hue products

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$90

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
woot

woot
Razer

About the Author