Amazon offers $10 off $50 purchases: First deal on Labo VR, Nerf, games, more

Amazon is now offering $10 off purchases of $50 or more on eligible board games, kids’ toys and even Nintendo Labo kits. There is an absolutely massive selection of options here to stock up for the fall and winter. As usual, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. From Nerf blasters and Disney figurines to classic board games and craft supplies, there’s a little bit of something in here for everyone. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

One standout would definitely be the Nintendo Labo VR Kit Starter Set. It is regularly $40 and basically hasn’t seen any price drops since it released. However, if you add two kits to your cart, today’s promotion will knock $10 off your total. That’s nearly 15% in savings and the first notable price drop we have tracked. Whether you get together with a friend of yours or just plan to sell the second kit, you’ll be jumping on a discount well ahead of any official price drops. Do yourself a favor and check out our in-depth review of the Nintendo Labo VR kit right here.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s $10 off promotion on this landing page.

Well, reviews are starting to roll in for the brand new Nintendo Switch Lite (and things are looking good!). You can also expect the Spyro Trilogy to release on Switch next week and here are all of today’s best game deals.

Nintendo Labo VR Kit:

Experience a Nintendo Labo twist on VR: social, family-friendly games; creative, enriching DIY activities; tactile play experiences; and immersion without isolation

The Nintendo Labo: VR Kit includes more games and creations than any other Nintendo Labo kit to date, and this Starter Set + Blaster is a great place to get started that you can then build upon by purchasing Expansion Sets (sold separately)!

With Toy-Con Garage and Toy-Con Garage VR—the intuitive and interactive programming tools included in this kit’s packed-in software—the possibilities of Nintendo Labo become almost limitless

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!