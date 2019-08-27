Grab the AmazonBasics Pro Gaming Headset at an all-time low: $9 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Pro Gaming Headset for $8.77 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $54 for most of the first half of this year, it has started to slide down in price over the last few months and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, it features soft memory foam ear pads and a flexible unidirectional microphone. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% off the Amazon customers. More details below.
You certainly won’t get the same level of quality from a $9 headset as you would with something like Razer’s new 2019-edition Kraken. But for a simple, casual set to game with from time-to-time, you can’t beat the price on today’s featured deal.
Complete your new gaming setup with the AmazonBasics XXL Gaming Computer Mouse Pad at just $12 Prime shipped. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 and at 17-inches across, this will give you more than enough mouse real estate during gaming sessions and the like.
You can also take up to 40% off Razer’s Orbweaver Chroma Mouse at $100, plus more from $30.
AmazonBasics Pro Gaming Headset:
- 2-way communication headset for exciting video game play
- Compatible with a wide variety of gaming platforms including PC, Switch, Xbox, PS4 and more
- Excellent sound quality and crystal clear communication
- Soft memory foam ear pads for extended gaming use
- Flexible unidirectional microphone
