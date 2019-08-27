Grab the AmazonBasics Pro Gaming Headset at an all-time low: $9 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Pro Gaming Headset for $8.77 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $54 for most of the first half of this year, it has started to slide down in price over the last few months and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, it features soft memory foam ear pads and a flexible unidirectional microphone. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% off the Amazon customers. More details below.

You certainly won’t get the same level of quality from a $9 headset as you would with something like Razer’s new 2019-edition Kraken. But for a simple, casual set to game with from time-to-time, you can’t beat the price on today’s featured deal.

Complete your new gaming setup with the AmazonBasics XXL Gaming Computer Mouse Pad at just $12 Prime shipped. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 and at 17-inches across, this will give you more than enough mouse real estate during gaming sessions and the like.

You can also take up to 40% off Razer’s Orbweaver Chroma Mouse at $100, plus more from $30.

AmazonBasics Pro Gaming Headset:

2-way communication headset for exciting video game play

Compatible with a wide variety of gaming platforms including PC, Switch, Xbox, PS4 and more

Excellent sound quality and crystal clear communication

Soft memory foam ear pads for extended gaming use

Flexible unidirectional microphone

