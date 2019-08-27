This Ameriwood Desk delivers retro flair for just $42.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Haven Retro Desk for $42.40 shipped. That’s at least 20% off what you’d spend at Walmart and is within a couple bucks of the lowest offer we can find. With hairpin legs and an espresso-colored surface, this desk offers an affordable way to bring some retro flair into a home office. Thanks to a riser along the back, owners will have additional space to store office supplies. The surface area along the top is over three feet wide, providing ample room for a MacBook and iPad without taking up a ton of unnecessary space. Rated 4/5 stars.

Keep cords tamed when you pick up 16 cable clips for $6. Having bought cable clips in the past, I found them to be a dead simple way to makes cables appear organized while also making them easy to reach. A variety of different styles come in the package, allowing you to find the perfect fit for your desk and many other places in your home or office.

Ameriwood Home Haven Retro Desk features:

Make your office space anywhere in your home with the Ameriwood Home Haven Retro Desk with Riser

Haven Retro Desk is perfect for small offices, apartment, dens and bedrooms

Desk top accommodates your laptop, papers and notebooks

Desk Riser gives you extra space to keep office supplies, pictures or décor

Espresso desk top surfaces and Gunmetal Gray hairpin style legs bring an updated style to your décor

