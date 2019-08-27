Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Banana Republic, TUMI Luggage, Dyson, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Eddie Bauer offers 50% off your puchase during its Labor Day Event
- The North Face, Columbia and more at up to 65% off at Steep and Cheap
- Callaway, Travis Matthew and more up to 70% off during Hautelook’s Golf Sale
- Reebok via eBay takes an extra 20% off select styles of apparel and accessories
- Nordstrom Rack is offering the Power Fleece Joggers for $24 (Reg. $40)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Banana Republic’s Labor Day Sale has 800+ new arrivals and 40% off sitewide
- Nordstrom Rack’s TUMI Event offers up to 60% off luggage, briefcases, more
- J.Crew’s kicking up your style with 40% off sitewide and deals from $18
- Osprey Packing Cube Set organizes your suitcase for $28 shipped (Reg. $38)
- Today only, Urban Outfitters takes 20% off Champion, Levi’s and more
Home Goods and more |
- Save $175 on the display-enabled TINECO stick vacuum, today only at Amazon
- Upgrade your smoothie game with the Blendtec Classic at $215 (Reg. $300)
- Ninja’s 4-Quart Air Fryer + Dehydrator is now $50 (Refurb, Orig. $130), more
- Dyson’s Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vac at $200, now $100 off for today only
- Amazon’s recently-released Ring Door View Cam drops to $140 (Save $60), more
